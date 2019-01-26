After serving the citizens of Glen Rose for almost nine years, having been dubbed the “Water Goddess” by co-workers (and granted a golden, water faucet scepter), and having been given the city of Glen Rose’s employee of the year award in 2018, utility billing clerk Darla Stewart has decided it’s time to pull the meter and retire.

Stewart began working for the city in 2010 and will retire at the end of this month. On her last day, Thursday, Jan. 31, the city will host a reception in her honor. The public is invited to attend.

“I have really liked working for the cIty,” Stewart said. “I enjoy my customers, and I’m going to miss them the most.”

She expressed gratitude for the city and noted how she is going to miss working with Deputy City Secretary Rosario Sosol. The two of them have been together through a lot of changes over the years.

She is looking forward to visiting her grandkids in California, doing some traveling, getting caught up on personal affairs and devoting time to working on her house.