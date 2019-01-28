Tarleton State University’s College of Business Administration (COBA) along with Career Services will host the third annual College of Business Administration Job Fair, Tuesday, Feb. 5.

This intimate event will allow students, alumni and the community an opportunity to network with select businesses in various industries.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m. in the COBA’s Student Lounge, Room 208. It is a come-and-go event with appropriate business attire required. Participants are encouraged to bring their resume and other applicable materials.

Tarleton’s Career Services Center is located in Room 218 on the second floor of the Barry B. Thompson Student Center and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The College of Business Career Development Coordinator, Kathryn Knapp, is located in the College of Business Room 185C and is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.