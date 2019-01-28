Harvard professor Dr. Eric Mazur will keynote the annual Excellence in Teaching luncheon, which highlights Celebrate Teaching Week on the campus of Tarleton State University. The event begins at noon Friday, Feb. 8, in the ballrooms of the Thompson Student Center.

Mazur is a prominent physicist known for his contributions in nanophotonics, or nano-optics, the study of the behavior of light. An internationally recognized educational innovator and sought-after speaker, he is the Balkanski Professor of Physics and Applied Physics and dean of applied physics at Harvard University.

His appearance caps a week of activities beginning with Monday’s recognition of past winners of the Jack and Louise Arthur Excellence in Teaching Award, Last Lecture Series Speakers, the O.A. Grant Excellence in Teaching Award, Junior Faculty Award, and Regents Professors at 4 p.m. in Room 125 of the Math Building.

At noon Tuesday, Feb. 5, in Math 125, a panel consisting of Tarleton faculty members Eric Morrow, Tom Falkenberry, Lora Helvie-Mason and Judd Leach and moderated by Jim Gentry will discuss student evaluations and faculty perceptions of them. Pizza and drinks will be served.

The Teaching Trot, a 2K run, highlights Wednesday, Feb. 6. The starting gun sounds at noon at the Rudder Statue on Rudder Way.

The first Tarleton Professional Development Huddle is planned for noon Thursday in Math 125. The Center for Instructional Innovation at Tarleton hosts the event, which profiles the Faculty Fellows program and professional development opportunities provided for all faculty.