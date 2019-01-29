The roar of the engines is just around the corner as the Glen Rose Antique Tractor & Machinery Club presents the 19th Annual Winter Antique Tractor Show and Pull at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Somervell County Expo Center.

The first pulls will begin at 10 a.m. with a Tractor Parade set for noon and the Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull slated to start at 1 p.m.

Admission is $7 with kids five and under admitted for free.

In addition to the pulls, which will be going throughout the day, there will be a swap meet, tractor show and various vendors set up for all who attend. The tractor club will be selling t-shirts and popcorn along with raffle tickets available for three wonderful prizes including a Sears Toolbox with Tools valued at over $1,600 and a $100 Visa Gift Card and a $50 Gift Card. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Exhibitors and vendors are welcome to participate, however, no food vendors because concessions are available through the expo center.

“Family fun best describes the event,” said club president Lloyd Wirt. “There’s something for everyone and all ages. This is an event many people have never experienced, but once you see one you will be hooked.”

The Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull, a yearly favorite, will begin at 1 p.m. Youngsters will have an opportunity to pedal a tractor as far as possible before the sled brings them to a stop. Each pull is measured and recorded and those pulling the farthest in each age category will be announced the winner.

For more information contact Wirt at 254-396-3156.