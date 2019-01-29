On Saturday, Jan. 26, the UIL Academic teams traveled to Brock for their first meet where 40 students represented Glen Rose.
The next meet will be in Grandview on Feb. 16.
The following students placed at last weekend’s contest.
Science
Orrin Miller 4th
Mathew Locke 6th
Accounting
Jacee VanDerbeck 1st
Jillian Kirkley 2nd
Emery Brewer 3rd
Current Issues & Events
Garett Davis 4th
Hope Jones 5th
Prose
Jaqlyn Evans 4th
Spelling
Addelynn Lumpkins 2nd
Ushma Dhakal 6th
Ready Writing
Austin Woolard 6th
Feature Writing
Trinity McCoy 1st
Tatum Stegint 3rd
Editorial Writing
Bailee Boyett 5th
Garett Davis 6th
Headline Writing
Trinity McCoy 1st
Computer Applications
Abby Payne 2nd
Avery Turner 5th
Social Studies
Clara Thompson 5th
Copy Editing
Joel Mendoza 1st