On Saturday, Jan. 26, the UIL Academic teams traveled to Brock for their first meet where 40 students represented Glen Rose.

The next meet will be in Grandview on Feb. 16.

The following students placed at last weekend’s contest.

Science

Orrin Miller 4th

Mathew Locke 6th

Accounting

Jacee VanDerbeck 1st

Jillian Kirkley 2nd

Emery Brewer 3rd

Current Issues & Events

Garett Davis 4th

Hope Jones 5th

Prose

Jaqlyn Evans 4th

Spelling

Addelynn Lumpkins 2nd

Ushma Dhakal 6th

Ready Writing

Austin Woolard 6th

Feature Writing

Trinity McCoy 1st

Tatum Stegint 3rd

Editorial Writing

Bailee Boyett 5th

Garett Davis 6th

Headline Writing

Trinity McCoy 1st

Computer Applications

Abby Payne 2nd

Avery Turner 5th

Social Studies

Clara Thompson 5th

Copy Editing

Joel Mendoza 1st