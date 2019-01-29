FORT WORTH – Glen Rose FFA students Cole Davis, Brandt Moore and Jacob Penn have been named Reserve Champion in the Agricultural Machinery & Equipment Division in the Junior Agricultural Mechanics Project Show with their creation of an Automated Compost Tumbler at the 123rd Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

Displaying the talents, skills and knowledge of Texas youth, the Junior Agricultural Mechanics Project Show is a highlight of the Stock Show’s opening weekend. Members of 4-H and FFA organizations spend countless hours designing and constructing equipment (livestock and wildlife feeders, trailers, cultivation tools, etc.) to suit a variety of farm and ranch needs. There are also divisions for outdoor recreational equipment, as well as a division for the restoration of farm and ranch equipment (tractors and horse-drawn equipment). The contest has experienced significant popularity among 4-H clubs and high school agricultural science programs since 2013.

“The talent and dedication to the history and future of agriculture at this event continue to inspire the Show to provide a venue where these students are championed,” said Stock Show President and General Manager Brad Barnes. “Their work continues to be extraordinary and is cause for optimism for the future of Texas agriculture.”