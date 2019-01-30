A celebration of life for longtime Somervell County employee Cil Holloway, who died at age 75 on Jan. 26, will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 2, in the Glen Rose Community Center.

Holloway, a certified clerk who worked almost all of her 41 years as the court coordinator in the Justice of the Peace Office, had officially retired on Dec. 31. She was working in the offices of current Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Ronnie Webb, and Precinct 2 JP Scott May.

Holloway began her service working as a county employee on Aug. 1, 1977.

May told the Glen Rose Reporter that Holloway once ran for office in a justice of the peace election, but was unsuccessful. May said that there are five living JPs in all who Holloway worked with, and about five or six others she previously worked with and are no longer living.

Those who will be attending Saturday’s get-together “to celebrate Cil’s many accomplishments in life” are invited to bring a food dish, “and a story to share about Cil.”

An email about the event states, “The family is unable to care for plants so they have requested fresh flowers instead,” or “a memorial in Cil’s name to a local charity.”

A source familiar with Holloway stated that there are no plans for a funeral service at this time.