The UIL Academic Science, Spelling, Number Sense, Current Events and Accounting teams, just completed their 3rd Virtual Practice Meet.

There were 316 individual students compete in Accounting, 636 in Current Events, 649 in Number Sense, 356 in Spelling, and 811 in Science. The following students placed in their event.

4A Current Events

Harrison Hawkins – 11th

12th Grade Current Events

Harrison Hawkins – 30th

4A Accounting

Zoee Johnson -14th

9th Grade Accounting

Zoee Johnson – 7th

4A Spelling – 3rd Place Team

Addelynn Lumpkins, Ashlynn Perry, Amanda Mao

Overall Spelling

Addelynn Lumpkins – 28th Place



4A Spelling

Addelynn Lumpkins – 2nd

Ashlynn Perry – 7th

Amanda Mao – 11th

Ushma Dhakal – 24th

9th Grade Spelling

Addelynn Lumpkins – 4th

Ushma Dhakal – 22nd

10th Grade Spelling

Ashlynn Perry – 20th

Amanda Mao – 22nd

4A Science

Orrin Miller – 23rd

4A Biology

Harrison Hawkins – 25th

4A Chemistry

Richard Sanford – 21st

Orrin Miller – 28th

Matthew Lock – 28th

4A Physics

Orrin Miller – 8th

10th Grade Biology

Emma Lozier – 29th



10th Grade Chemistry

Erin Outen



11th Grade Science

Orrin Miller

11th Grade Chemistry

Richard Sanford – 24th

11th Grade Physics

Orrin Miller – 12th