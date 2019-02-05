The UIL Academic Science, Spelling, Number Sense, Current Events and Accounting teams, just completed their 3rd Virtual Practice Meet.
There were 316 individual students compete in Accounting, 636 in Current Events, 649 in Number Sense, 356 in Spelling, and 811 in Science. The following students placed in their event.
4A Current Events
Harrison Hawkins – 11th
12th Grade Current Events
Harrison Hawkins – 30th
4A Accounting
Zoee Johnson -14th
9th Grade Accounting
Zoee Johnson – 7th
4A Spelling – 3rd Place Team
Addelynn Lumpkins, Ashlynn Perry, Amanda Mao
Overall Spelling
Addelynn Lumpkins – 28th Place
4A Spelling
Addelynn Lumpkins – 2nd
Ashlynn Perry – 7th
Amanda Mao – 11th
Ushma Dhakal – 24th
9th Grade Spelling
Addelynn Lumpkins – 4th
Ushma Dhakal – 22nd
10th Grade Spelling
Ashlynn Perry – 20th
Amanda Mao – 22nd
4A Science
Orrin Miller – 23rd
4A Biology
Harrison Hawkins – 25th
4A Chemistry
Richard Sanford – 21st
Orrin Miller – 28th
Matthew Lock – 28th
4A Physics
Orrin Miller – 8th
10th Grade Biology
Emma Lozier – 29th
10th Grade Chemistry
Erin Outen
11th Grade Science
Orrin Miller
11th Grade Chemistry
Richard Sanford – 24th
11th Grade Physics
Orrin Miller – 12th