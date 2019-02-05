The Tarleton Jazz Ensemble I, under the direction of Dr. Andrew Stonerock, presents its first concert of the semester, “The Music of Bill Holman,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, in the theater of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center.

The concert features music from Holman, one of the most respected composers/arrangers in jazz.

Holman got his start with the innovative Stan Kenton Orchestra. His career path also led him to write for many other famous bands, including those fronted by Count Basie, Woody Herman and Buddy Rich before starting his own, still active today, out of Los Angeles.

The concert features Holman hits like “Malaguena,” “Swee’ Pea,” “A View from the Side,” and “After You’ve Gone.”

General admission is $5. Tarleton students, faculty and staff get in for free with a university ID.