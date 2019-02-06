The ladies of Beta Mu Delta met at the home of Debbie Davis on Jan. 22 to enjoy delicious soups created by Debbie Davis (Zuppa Toscana) and Peggy Lytle (vegetable soup).

Cornbread, banana pudding and chocolate cake completed the meal. Since this was the first meeting of the year, sisters were urged to come casual and they did

A formal business meeting followed and each sister was given a goodie bag. Door prizes were won by Sharon Schultz and Carolyn Stegall.

Members present were Ann Claybaugh, Ymke Condy, Debbie Davis, Melodie Isham, Peggy Lytle, Sharon Schultz, Carolyn Stegall, Peggy Ward and Karen Wells.