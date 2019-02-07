With two Glen Rose City Council places expiring this year — and no mayor in place since late November — so far only one person has filed to be on the ballot for the May 4 election.

Johnny Martin, who began his fourth stint on the City Council when Linda James resigned last year, will be running to keep his position. He turned in his paperwork on the first day of filing, Jan. 16.

Dennis Moore is mayor pro tem, but is still a voting member of the Council. His at-large seat is also expiring this year. He has not yet filed to run in the May election.

The deadline for filing for any of those positions is set for 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15.

City Secretary Stephanie Ritchie said that no one else had filed — or even picked up a filing packet — as of mid-morning on Wednesday.

All five positions on the City Council are at-large, and terms normally expire every two years. But in the case of Martin and the vacant mayoral position, the circumstances were unusual.

Martin was appointed in September to fill the position vacated by James, who quit despite not having served out her first term in office. James turned in a letter of resignation on Sept. 17.

First-term mayor Sue Oldenburg resigned about a month later. As mayor pro tem, Moore continues to serve as the acting mayor.

Moore, who has served in the city government continuously since first being elected to the City Council in May 2011, served one term as the elected mayor, from May 2013 to May 2015.

He said that if no one is elected as a new mayor, the mayor pro tem at that time could serve as acting mayor, or the Council could vote to appoint someone else to fill the vacant mayor’s position.

As of Tuesday, Moore indicated he’s still mulling over his political future — as to whether he might run for reelection, or even consider running for mayor a second time.

“I haven’t made a decision,” Moore said.

If no more than two candidates file to run for the two expiring City Council seats or if no more than one person runs for mayor, the Council could vote to cancel the election. That was the case two years ago, when Moore and Linda James ran and were elected, and when Oldenburg was the lone candidate for mayor.

The Council also could vote to go ahead and have the election anyway, Ritchie said.

There is also a 5 p.m. deadline on Tuesday, Feb. 19, for write-in candidates to be eligible. If a write-in candidate files after Feb. 15 but files in time for the Feb. 19 deadline, that name will be posted in the voting area but won’t be on the printed ballots.

FIRST CANDIDATE

Martin was born and raised in Glen Rose, and retired five years ago after 22 years of working for Texas Utilities. He and wife Marvilene have two sons — Brady and Buck.

Brady Martin is a county employee who became Somervell County Road Superintendent after Wade Busch left that position in order to run for a spot on the Commissioners Court. Buck Martin has been the Glen Rose chief of police for a number of years.

“My goal is to keep taxes as low as possible,” Johnny Martin said Tuesday evening, recalling that he was elected to his first City Council term in about 1973. “That’s one of my goals. I think my strong point is being conservative. I not only say I’m conservative, but I also vote conservative. There’s a big difference.”

The other at-large places on the City Council, not currently up for election, are Robert Marquez and first-term Council members Julia Douglas and Chris Bryant.