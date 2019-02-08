The Glen Rose Garden Club will present one of its most popular programs: Spring Planting.

Most of us are familiar with the fact that one or two warm days don’t mean we’re done with winter. But February is the best time to plan for summer in your garden. Planting the right plants can make the difference between a gorgeous garden and another year of disappointment.

There are many plants that thrive in our area. Whether you’re starting from scratch or just adding a few touchups to an existing garden, you’ll want to join us on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 9:30 a.m. at the Glen Rose Community Center.

The guest speakers will be two long-time area residents, both with a great deal of success in gardening in our challenging conditions: Kaye Norman and Norma Kranz, who will share their secrets to getting a jump start on spring.

Visitors are welcome to attend and there is no charge for this meeting.

The Glen Rose Garden Club welcomes all those interested in gardening from absolute beginners to advanced horticulturists. Although sometimes called the “social garden club” especially in comparison with the Master Gardeners, the club offers monthly educational programs for all levels of gardeners.