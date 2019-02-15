Candy sends 28 Georgia middle school students to hospitals

ATLANTA — More than two dozen students were sent to hospitals on Valentine’s Day after ingesting snacks and candy at a south Fulton County, Ga., middle school Thursday.

The Sandtown Middle School students were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta campuses at Hughes Spalding and Egleston and Grady Memorial Hospital after being evaluated by paramedics, Fulton County Schools spokeswoman Susan Romanick told AJC.com.

The district initially reported 21 students had been taken to hospitals, but the number grew to 28 by late Thursday afternoon.

Several students complained about feeling “nauseated and disoriented,” Cliff Jones, the district’s chief academic officer, said in a statement. “When students began reporting their symptoms, we partnered with local municipalities to immediately get them medical attention as quickly as possible. For the safety of all, students and staff were instructed not to eat anything given to them by another person and not to eat anything they didn’t bring from their own home,” he said.

The district’s police department is investigating the incident “but does not yet have a determination of what led to the students feeling ill,” he said.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta spokeswoman Jessica Pope said earlier that “patients are now currently under observation by physicians.”

Epidemiologists, led by the Fulton County Board of Health, are looking into the incident. Food samples are being tested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Spokeswoman Alicia Cardwell Alston said the health board is trying to determine the cause of the sickness. She said officials should know more by Friday morning.

—Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Prosecutors to seek death penalty for Florida man accused of killing parents, brother

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Seminole-Brevard State Attorney’s Office on Thursday signaled its intention to seek the death penalty against Grant Amato, the Chuluota man accused of killing his parents and brother last month.

Amato faces three counts of first-degree murder in the Jan. 25 shooting deaths of his father, Chad Amato, 59; mother, Margaret Amato, 61; and brother Cody Amato, 31.

In a court filing, State Attorney Phil Archer and Assistant State Attorney Stewart Stone say Amato killed his family “in a cold, calculated and premeditated murder without any pretense of moral or legal justification.”

Authorities say Amato killed his parents and brother after he was kicked out of his home and accused of stealing $200,000 from his family to send to a woman he had met on a porn website.

Jeff Dowdy, Amato’s lawyer, said that, while he anticipated the state seeking the death penalty, he still hasn’t been presented with any forensic evidence tying Amato to the killings. For that reason, Dowdy is asking a judge to grant Amato pretrial release from the Seminole County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

A hearing on bond is slated for March 21.

— Orlando Sentinel

Silent Sam protester’s honor court case is dismissed by UNC appeals panel

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A university hearings panel at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill has dismissed the honor court case against Maya Little, the doctoral history student who had previously been found responsible for damaging property when she poured red ink and blood on the Silent Sam Confederate monument last April.

The panel voted to dismiss the case on the grounds that Little’s basic rights had been violated in an initial honor court hearing last year, according to an email sent to Little and her defense counsel, Gina Balamucki.

The ruling Thursday came after a five-hour appeals hearing Tuesday during which Little and her legal counsel argued that the outcome in the case had been unfair because one of the panelists could not be impartial. That panelist, law student Frank Pray, a former leader of the College Republicans at UNC, had previously made comments on social media calling student protesters “petulant children” and had supported keeping the Confederate statue on campus.

During Tuesday’s appeal, Pray admitted that he had deleted his social media accounts around the time of the hearing, but maintained that he was able to keep his personal opinions separate from the evidence in Little’s case.

But Balamucki, Little’s legal representative, argued that Pray should not have been seated on the panel and that he cast the swing vote, resulting in the original 3-2 vote for conviction.

Little has said her act was an effort to “contextualize” a monument that she believed was racist. Balamucki said the red liquid required that the statue be cleaned but did not damage it.

The monument was torn down by protesters about four months later.

— The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)

UK set to tell EU it doesn’t want to renegotiate Brexit deal

BRUSSELS — British Prime Minister Theresa May’s officials are preparing to compromise on their demands for a rewrite of the Brexit agreement, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The United Kingdom government is watering down its request for changes to the contentious Irish border “backstop” arrangement as set out in the text of the divorce deal that May struck with the European Union last year.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay told the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, during a private meeting Monday that the government is not pursuing a reopening of the withdrawal agreement. That’s likely to enrage the pro-Brexit members of May’s Conservative Party who say the backstop is unacceptable.

While the stance could help the premier get concessions from Brussels, it risks making the agreement more difficult to sell to members of Parliament in London.

The EU has consistently rejected the possibility of renegotiating the deal that was struck between the two sides in November, even though U.K. lawmakers last month voted in favor of sending May back to try to do so.

May told members of Parliament after their vote last month there needed to be “significant” and “legally binding” changes to the backstop and that this would necessitate the reopening of the withdrawal agreement.

But after senior EU officials and leaders lined up to rebuff May, Barclay told Barnier the U.K. didn’t need the deal to be reopened if it could get the desired result through other means, according to the person with knowledge of the meeting.

A second person with knowledge of the EU’s position said the bloc could consider a separate document that could be an annex to the withdrawal agreement that would expand on the backstop arrangement. This could possibly include review clauses and a joint commitment to explore technological alternatives.

Under the current agreement, the whole of the U.K. would stay in a customs union with the EU until another solution is acceptable to both sides. Pro-Brexit politicians fear the U.K. would be trapped in the backstop indefinitely, preventing the country from forging its own trade deals.

— Bloomberg News