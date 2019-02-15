A new event is taking place on Saturday, March 2, at Stephenville City Park and The Purple Goat that will honor veterans and local first responders.

No One Forgotten is a program started by Mike and Tina Cason and their friend Stacey Tremble.

The Stephenville City Park will be the site of softball tournaments, motorcycle games, antique car show and disc golf.

Other events like a kid zone, food trucks, vendors, live and silent auctions, raffles, beard competition and a beer porch will take place at Purple Goat.

Sixty vendors have already signed on to participate.

Donna Beckham, a singer from Waco, will start the event with the national anthem and an acoustic set. There will also be performances by Tim Turnbow, Jared Hicks, Proud Country, Shotgun Josephine, C.B. Sutton, Brazos Brothers and Immediate Blues Band.

Cason said they will have “some of the best food in Texas” like barbecue sandwiches, turkey legs, funnel cakes, spiral potatoes and something called “corn diggity.”

Tickets are $5 per person.

Proceeds will go toward the Wounded Warriors Project and to help Justin Monk, who grew up in Stephenville and is battling a rare form of brain cancer.

“We want to do whatever we can to help him out, not only because he’s a veteran, but because he’s a local guy,” Cason said.

For more information, visit the No One Forgotten Facebook page or email nooneforgotten2019@gmail.com.