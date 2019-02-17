Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending Feb. 11:

Lone Star Tea, 5207 98th St. Suite 100

Spartan Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, 8217 Ave. D

Candice Johnson, 5210 County Road 1300

Carri's Crochet Creations, 5218 25th St.

Rose Petals, 6801 19th St. Lot 259

Betty's Wreaths, 4306 29th St.

Art by Caiti, 1940 Texas Ave.

Discount Battery, 1605 50th St.

Rfox+Art, 2109 64th St.

Rita Higginbotham, 5302 Ave. Q Suite 14

Stephanie Valdez Photography, 2111 62nd St.

K and T Collectibles and Gifts, 6108 Knoxville Drive.

A Plus Janitorial, 5015 44th St.

Kabletowava Films, 5315 39th St.

Lubbock Pressure Washing LLC, 4708 67th St. Suite 110

Simply Les Unique Boutique, 4910 64th St.

We Print T-shirts, 2807 Amherst St.

Angie's Shop, 1018 Slide Road Suite 200

Kacijo's Closet, 1105 Ironton Ave.

KDP Studios, 4405 18th St.

Liza's Loops, 5521 17th Place

Stan's Lawn Service, 5814 Duke St.

Kiger Ventures LLC, 2811 S. Loop 289

Mett's Paint and Body, 8901 Highway 87 Space 21

Ransom Canyon Jewelry/Jenn's Creations, 7808 Ave. X Apartment A

4 Seasons Lawn Care, 905 FM 41

Curvetique, 6010 100th St.

Johnson Taco Stand, 5104 70th St.

Nan Tandy Estate, 5608 86th St.

White Cactus Tees, 6553 85th St.