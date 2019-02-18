When Cows Fly

I quote a portion of the new green climate change Democrats bill to do away with all fossil fuels, including airplane travel and farting cows. If there are any ranchers out there who can guarantee me the sale of a farting cow, I would be grateful.

The Democrats want train travel. Trains operate on electricity, which is powered by a generator that runs on diesel. What type of emergency vehicle like fire trucks or ambulances do not use fossil fuels?

I figure if a cow passed enough gas, I could travel on it and eventually pass a Harley.

-- Bunny Leathers, Amarillo

Looking for my shadow

Like every American, I know that Groundhog Day is Feb. 2.

And, like every farm boy or girl growing up on top of Bunyan Hill near tiny Windfall, Pa., (try to find it), I also know that we had "Woodchuck Days" as in "How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck would chuck wood?"

I don't know how much, but I'm working on it, and I know I'm getting close, so stay tuned.

Now if I could just find my durn shadow. I know it's around here someplace.

-- R.K. Van Golder, Amarillo