For Nick Robinson and Gerald Cook, getting elected to the Stephenville City Council was a breeze.

Both men sailed into office on Friday when the filing period ended and Robinson found himself as the only candidate running for place 3, and Cook’s lone opponent for place 7, Dr. Moumin Quazi, withdrew.

“I decided to withdraw from the city council race because I didn’t feel it necessary to run against Mr. Cook whose experience as former executive director of the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce and board member of SEDA, in my mind, couldn’t better represent the interest of bringing the city and the Chamber together,” Quazi said. “This was something I have been concerned about, as well as past and current members of the Chamber who felt like the changes over the last couple of years were not done elegantly or diplomatically.

“I believe Mr. Cook will be able to stand up to those particular forces who, in the past, have been impetuous and lacked grace when it came to the way the hotel tax was managed. I wish Mr. Cook well, and am optimistic about the council’s future composition.”

Robinson and Cook will be sworn into office following the May 4 city elections.

Councilman Mark McClinton did not receive a challenge and will remain in place 1. Meanwhile, three candidates are vying for place 5.

RICKY THURMAN

Thurman, a 36-year-old insurance agent, was the first to file for place 5, currently held by Rhett Harrison who is stepping down.

Thurman moved to Stephenville to attend Tarleton State University, graduating in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

If elected, Thurman said he will remain committed to keeping property taxes low and will focus on economic development.

“Stephenville is in a critical phase of economic development,” Thurman told the E-T. “In 10 years we want to look back and know we did a good job planning for growth and prosperity. With great work of the city council, city staff and Stephenville Economic Development Authority, our tax base is anticipated to grow as a result of planned new development. Utilizing that smart growth by reinvesting into our city’s infrastructure, services and economic development programs will keep Stephenville one of the most desirable places to live in America, and I look forward to being a part of that.”

BRADLEY OGLESBY

Oglesby, 64, has lived in Stephenville for the past 15 years and says he is running for city council because he wants “fair representation for veterans and senior citizens.”

Oglesby currently serves as the chairman of the Erath County Veterans.

If elected, Oglesby said he will push to have a monument built honoring veterans.

“If I can get the city council to approve it, we can get it built, and I really want to push that,” he said. “I want the town to recognize something other than Tarleton. I want people to recognize that there is more to Stephenville than just Tarleton.”

CAREY BOYNTON

Boynton, 50, has lived in Stephenville since 2006.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Persian Gulf War and now owns Cornerstone Furniture Repair.

“We have felt blessed to be a part of Stephenville and want others to have a wonderful life in this charming town as well,” Boynton said. “After serving as a deacon in the church, I want to serve the people of Stephenville. I want to be a part of making this a great town for the next generation.”