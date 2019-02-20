Police on Wednesday identified a man who died and another who was critically injured in a shooting earlier this week in Round Rock.

According to Round Rock police, John Scott Lyman, 76, died from injuries he received after being shot Monday at the Cordevalle Apartments in the 600 block of Louis Henna Boulevard just before 10 a.m.

Kenneth Gregory Knight, 55, was critically injured in the same incident and taken to a hospital.

On Wednesday, police said Knight was released from the hospital and arrested on a warrant from Hays County.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that these two subjects were the only individuals involved,” police said.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, or whether any additional charges were pending against Knight.

