The Waxahachie Fire Department responded to a total of 365 calls in January, according to a monthly report recently released by the department.

According to the report, 58.9 percent of their calls were for emergency medical services, which amounted to a total of 215 calls throughout the month, while 30.96 percent of the calls were for miscellaneous responses, such as assisting the public, responding to gas leaks or oil cleanup or with false calls in 45 cases.

The department’s average response time came out to five minutes and 13 seconds, with 71 of their calls being responded to in less than four minutes. Their American Medical Response times averaged about the same at five minutes and 48 seconds, with 61 of their calls being responded to in less than five minutes.

The department also conducted 105 safety inspections, with 38 of them relating to plan reviews and 16 relating to certificates of occupancies.

The department releases its response log each month.