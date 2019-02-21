Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare Director Richard Havens has resigned effective Friday, Feb. 22, according to David Henry, the city communications manager, who noted no time frame has been established for choosing Haven's successor.

"My resignation has been in discussion for about a month now," Havens said during a Wednesday afternoon interview. "I have an opportunity to join Dallas Animal Services and decided to pursue it. I enjoyed my time here, as I feel we were successful in picking the low hanging fruit and removing some barriers that were inhibiting our residents. But the next big steps that are needed will take resources that we don't have right now."

Havens, who joined the department in January 2015, cited ordinances changes, the department's trap neuter return program and the establishment of an adoption package in August of last year as some of the milestone achievements during his tenure.

"We wanted to break down the barriers citizens were running into to reclaim their animals and we were able to do that by increasing the period when animals can get fixed and residents have the fee returned to them," he said. "And the trap neuter return program has helped save hundreds of pet lives. Additionally, the adoption package we rolled out in August that includes spay and neuter services, health insurance and flea and tick control is one of the best in the region. We've had folks come from as far away as parts of Oklahoma adopt animals here because of that."

Havens, who said establishing a citywide breeders ordinance would serve as the department's next major challenge, acknowledged while there have been peaks and valleys during his tenure here, he encouraged all to come to table to solve problems.

"I always encourage people to understand the problem you are speaking to," he said. "And also remember every coin has two sides. Just because it's on Facebook, that doesn't mean it's true. We have individuals that want to complain, but it also good to find ways to help find solutions. It has been an honor to work with the city. There are a lot of people here with big hearts who love animals."

Last May the euthanization of a pregnant dog in the act of giving birth at the AM&W facility elicited emotional dialogue at several city council meetings, as the discussion stemmed from a social media post by a facility volunteer who described the circumstances surrounding the euthanasia of the dog, G7. And in October Amarillo city officials said the AM&W mistakenly euthanized a dog that had completed the mandatory 10-day bite hold. Officials said after an animal clears the quarantine period, it is state law to hold an animal for an additional 72 hours if the owner is known, allowing time for the owner to reclaim the animal. In that instance, officials acknowledged the dog was euthanized prior to the 72-hour holding period.