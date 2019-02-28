Representatives from Calallen ISD were invited to head over to Tuloso-Midway Primary School to check out their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) lab. A group including superintendent Dr. Almendarez, deputy superintendent Anita Danaher and principals from both elementary campuses attended the meeting, held while TMISD was on intercession. The group met with Karen Norskow, TMISD’s STEM lab coordinator.

“Karen (Norskow) explained to us the process of the lab and how they worked it into their school day,” said Danaher.

According to Danaher, the TMISD STEM lab was full of “hands-on, kinesthetic and tactile” activities for children to engage in. The group from Calallen ISD was able to “play” in the lab for a little and to take ideas back to their own schools.

“I think it’s important that we spend our time wisely,” said Danaher. “There is no need for us to reinvent the wheel.”

The two schools discussed STEM learning and incorporation during the meeting.

“I think it’s awesome that we could get together,” said Norskow. “We are all here the business of the kids.”

Calallen ISD officials invited TMISD to come over and check out their Makersspaces, a STEM learning opportunity available in CISD campus libraries.