EAST AUSTIN

Family resource fair

scheduled on Saturday

The city of Austin Economic Development Department and partners will host a family resource fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barbara Jordan Elementary School, 6711 Johnny Morris Road.

The fair will feature exhibitors from a range of local groups and workshops offering support in home repair, health care eligibility, job training and tax preparation.

Festivities will include free health screenings, child identification cards, animal services and updates on citywide mobility and health efforts. It will also include free food, face painting, raffle prizes and educational activities for children and teens.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Barton Springs Pool

to close for cleaning

Barton Springs Pool will be closed from Monday through March 15 for its annual spring cleaning; it is expected to reopen March 16.

During this closure, gravel will be removed from the pool to return it to its natural depth. Access to the dog beach will be limited, as this area will be a staging place for gravel removal equipment.

Deep Eddy Pool, at 401 Deep Eddy Drive, will open at 6 a.m. beginning Monday to accommodate early morning swimmers while Barton Springs Pool is closed.

CENTRAL AUSTIN

Elisabet Ney Museum

hosts Nature Day event

The Elisabet Ney Museum, at 304 E. 44th St., will host the Elisabet Ney’s Nature Day event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature bird counts, hands-on projects, interactive demonstrations and information on local environmental outreach programs, wildlife rescue and science education opportunities.

An It’s My Park Day workday will run from 9 a.m. to noon, prior to the event, to prepare the museum by weeding, mulching, planting grass seed, removing invasive species and painting free mini-libraries. To register as a volunteer, visit bit.ly/2TBYeG3.

NORTH AUSTIN

Co.Lab Community Makers

set open house this weekend

Co.Lab Community Makers will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in its new location in 8711 Burnet Road, Suite G80.

The free open house is a chance for the public to see the studio and get familiar with tools and materials available with activities for children and adults.

The donation-based, volunteer-driven studio includes a laser cutter, a computer numerical control milling machine, 3D printer, woodworking tools and craft materials.

Registration is requested at bit.ly/colab_openhouse.

LAKEWAY

Indoor Garage Sale

takes place Saturday

The Lakeway Indoor Garage Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek.

The sale will include booths selling items, including children’s clothing, furniture, toys, housewares, collectibles and tools.

Admission to the sale is free. The city will accept donations of nonperishable and canned food items for donation.

For more information: 512-261-1010.

GEORGETOWN

Groundbreaking Friday

for new fire station

The city of Georgetown will break ground on Fire Station 7 at 11 a.m. Friday.

The new station on Texas 29 at Inner Loop will serve areas on the east side of Georgetown as well as areas in Emergency Services District 8.

O’Haver Contractors of San Antonio will be the contractor. The total construction cost for the 13,000-square-foot station is $6.3 million. BRW Architects of College Station designed the station, which is projected to be complete in March 2020.

The station will have three truck bays and living quarters for 13 firefighters or medics. The 2019 city budget includes 11 new firefighter/medic positions to staff it.

A grant from the Federal Emergency Management Association will provide $1.7 million in federal funding with a $1 million city match to fund 75 percent of the new positions for the next two years and 35 percent of the cost in the third year. A new cost-sharing agreement between the city and ESD 8 helps cover the costs of providing fire service.

— American-Statesman staff