ODESSA — Kamryn Lemon scored 15 points and No. 19 Odessa College upended No. 3 South Plains College 58-46 Thursday night in a regular-season finale, denying the Lady Texans' effort to claim an outright championship in Western Junior College Athletic Conference women's basketball.

Sarah Shematsi and Keke Hunter scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, for South Plains, which finished 27-3 and 12-2 in the WJCAC. The Lady Texans are co-champions with No. 10 New Mexico Junior College (24-4, 12-2). Odessa (20-7, 10-4) finished third.

South Plains, however, will be the WJCAC's No. 1 seed in the NJCAA Region V Tournament, which unfolds Wednesday through March 9 at Abilene Christian University.

The Lady Wranglers held South Plains sparkplug guard Gabbie Green to three points on 1-for-7 shooting in 38 minutes.

Odessa men 78

South Plains 74 (OT)

ODESSA — James Reese scored 19 points and Aquarn Butler scored all four of his points in overtime, including the go-ahead basket, as No. 7 Odessa College outlasted No. 9 South Plains College to win the WJCAC men's championship.

Odessa (25-5, 14-2) finished two games ahead of South Plains (23-5, 12-4), which could have earned a co-championship by winning.

Gaige Prim scored 21 points for South Plains, including a basket and one of two free throws that gave the Texans a 74-71 lead with 2:10 left in overtime. But the Wranglers rallied with a layup from Jawaun Daniels, a Butler jumper and two free throws from Butler that made it 77-74 with 19 seconds to go.

Trey Wade, Trevin Wade and Christopher Orlina scored 15, 13 and 11 points for South Plains.