GEORGETOWN

Workshop to determine

allocation of bond funds

The Williamson County Commissioner Court will host a workshop during its regularly scheduled meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to determine how to allocate the remaining $20 million of the $275 million approved by voters in 2013 for road improvements.

The meeting is in the Williamson County Courthouse, 710 S. Main St.

Mike Weaver with Prime Strategies, the county’s road bond management company, informed the court that the 2013 road bonds have funded 60 initial projects that were listed as needed and a few additional projects that were identified after the program was initiated.

CEDAR PARK

Library to host

financial workshop

A “Money Matters” workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd.

The free workshop will teach participants to set financial goals, track their spending, set a budget and manage bills. Attendees must be age 13 or older.

Registration is required by calling 512-255-6799, emailing info@unitedway-wc.org or visiting unitedway-wc.org/Financial_Workshops.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Asian American center

accepting art proposals

The Asian American Resource Center, at 8401 Cameron Road, is seeking artists for the 2020 exhibit season. The deadline to apply is April 28.

The goals of the center’s exhibits program are to promote the creative endeavors of Asian American Pacific Islander artists and to showcase artists who celebrate the community, its heritage and contemporary identity through artistic subject matter.

Emerging and established artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply. There are multiple exhibit spaces including a ballroom, foyer, display cases and exhibit halls looking out over a zen garden.

To apply: aarc.submittable.com.

KYLE

System to request permits,

inspections being upgraded

The city of Kyle’s permit and inspection request system, as well as the public works work order system, will be offline until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The city is upgrading to a new system and will not be able to process permit, inspection or work order requests.

BUDA

City's Legacy Day

takes place Saturday

Buda Legacy Day will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Buda Elementary School Uphill Campus, 300 N. San Marcos St.

The event will include guided tours, stories and memories, guest speakers, a memorabilia gallery, live music and food trucks.

BASTROP

Home & Garden Show

set for this weekend

The Home & Garden Show of Bastrop will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bastrop Community Gardens, 1067 Texas 71.

The free event will include educational classes and workshops, entertainment, food and drinks. Pets are welcome.

For more information: communitygardensbastrop.com.

ROUND ROCK

Learn to prepare

a vegetable garden

The Round Rock Garden Club will have a meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Allen R. Baca Center, 301 W. Bagdad Ave., Building 2. Teresa Wilts will speak on preparing a vegetable garden for spring and summer.

The club meets first Mondays and features different presentations, door prizes and refreshments each month and plant exchanges twice a year.

