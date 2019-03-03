Junior forward Rashaan Proctor scored a career high 23 points and Lubbock Christian University upset No. 4 St. Edward's 68-60 Saturday in a Heartland Conference regular-season finale.

LCU (20-8, 11-5) tightened its grip on a likely berth in the Division II NCAA Tournament by dealing conference champion St. Edward's (25-3, 14-2) its second loss in 21 games. The Chaps are ranked No. 7 in the current NCAA South Central Region rankings, which comprises teams from three conferences, and the top eight after conference tournaments make the field.

Senior forward Brennen Fowler delivered 17 points and 17 rebounds in his final home game, and freshman point guard Cameron Copley had a season-best 10 assists. Freshman guard Silas Crisler scored 10 points, eight coming in a three-minute span midway through the second half.

Proctor checked into the game with 8:49 left and scored 11 the rest of the way. The 6-foot-5 junior made his third 3-point goal of the season, tying the score 59-59 with 2:29 left, and scored the next four points to give LCU the lead for good.

August Haas scored 18 point for the Hilltoppers, followed by Corey Shervill with 14 and Ashton Spears with 12.

LCU will be the 3-seed at the Heartland Conference tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will face 6-seed Oklahoma Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

LCU women 72

St. Edward's 44

Maddi Chitsey scored 17 points and No. 25 Lubbock Christian University popped St. Edward's in the Lady Chaps' final regular-season game as a Heartland Conference member.

Senior forwards Olivia Robertson and Bobbi Chitsey scored six and four points in possibly their last games at the Rip Griffin Center. LCU (23-5, 13-1) won the conference by three games, but dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 in the most recent NCAA South Central Region ranking, damaging their chances of hosting the regional tournament.

LCU sports teams are moving to the Lone Star Conference after this school year. The Lady Chaps finished 49-0 at home in Heartland Conference play. They extended their home winning streak to 64 games, tied for third-longest in NCAA Division II history.

The Lady Chaps got eight points from Allie Schulte and seven from Laynee Burr.

Lexi Cunningham scored 15 points for St. Edward's (15-13, 7-7).

Top-seeded LCU will face 8-seed Texas A&M International (0-26, 0-14) in the first round of the conference tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Wayland women 68

Oklahoma City 62

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tournament MVP Maci Merket matched a season high with 22 points and No. 8 Wayland Baptist rallied to beat No. 9 Oklahoma City in the championship game of the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament.

Shallowater graduate Morgan Bennett had 16 points and seven assists and Littlefield grad Kaylee Edgemon added 14 points, both making the all-tournament team.

Wayland (28-5) rallied from a 44-36 deficit in the third quarter to beat Oklahoma City (29-4) for the third time this season. Both teams will play in the NAIA Tournament that starts March 13 in Billings, Montana.

Merket and Bennett made two 3-point goals apiece during a stretch the Flying Queens went from trailing 44-38 to leading 56-49.

Abby Selzer scored 26 points for the Stars.

BASEBALL

St. Mary's 10

LCU 7

SAN ANTONIO — Colton Parrish hit a tying, two-run double in the fifth inning and Steven Wynn stole home for the go-ahead run, leading St. Mary's past Lubbock Christian University in the finale of a three-game series.

LCU led 7-3 after the top of fourth inning, but St. Mary's rallied for two in the fourth and four in the fifth. Parrish's double to right field evened the score 7-7, and Wynn's steal put the Rattlers ahead for good.

Andrew Perez went 3 for 5 with three runs batted in for St. Mary's.

LCU's Chase Whetsel homered leading off the game and finished 3 for 6 with two runs scored and two RBI. Keaton Greenwalt went 4 for 4 with a sacrifice fly in the third and an RBI single in the fourth that gave the Chaps 3-2 and 7-3 leads. Hill Alexander was 3 for 5.

The Rattlers chased Chaps starter Nathan Dockery in the fourth, reaching him for five runs on five hits. Shandon Herrera took the loss, allowing three hits and four runs in two-thirds of an inning.