The Amarillo Police Department recognized three officers for their weekly for Feather in Your Cap Friday award -- Sgt. Shane Crafton and Officers Dillon Lopresto and Kristin Zelenevskiy. Each were recognized for their work in capturing a robbery suspect.

On Feb. 9, officers were dispatched to a robbery call at a business on Amarillo Boulevard. While en route, the officers were looking for a subject who matched the description of the robbery suspect.

From the descriptions given by the victims and witnesses, the officers were able to detain this person. They also took photos and collected evidence to corroborate the information given. The information given led to the officers being able to locate a likely suspect in this case.

Crafton, a detective, was called out to the scene due to a possible suspect being detained. During his part of the investigation, they were able to gain more information that led to the suspect being arrested and booked in jail for aggravated robbery.

Many times, when officers are sent to robberies, the delay makes it very difficult to locate a suspect, and sometimes that means the crime goes unsolved. These officers were also recognized for their quick response, attention to detail and diligence in their investigation of this case. Their hard work led to the arrest of the suspect and justice for these victims and the business affected.