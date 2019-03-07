EAST AUSTIN

Animal Center to host

'Dog by DogWest' event

The Austin Animal Center, at 7201 Levander Loop, will host the Dog by DogWest adoption event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Adoptions will be free for more than 800 animals at the shelter, including dogs, cats and rabbits.

To RSVP: bit.ly/DXDW2019.

EAST AUSTIN

Free wellness series

begins on Saturday

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will host a free wellness program series with its first session from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Aldrich 51 Apartments meeting room, 2604 Aldrich St.

The workshop will be “Eat More” with information on how to eat more to get healthier. The other three workshops will be “Plan Better” with healthy meal planning March 16; “Move More” using everyday movement to lose weight and feel better April 6; and “Live Better” with information on mindful eating, portion control, fad diets and smart and successful socializing April 20.

Reservations are required by emailing alexa.heras@traviscountytx.org.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS

Pitch Black competition

takes place Saturday

The third annual Pitch Black competition will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, Rowling Hall, 300 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Ten African-American female entrepreneurs, founders or co-founders will compete using business pitches for $100,000 in cash and mentorship opportunities. The event will also include a networking mixer, presentation and panel discussion.

The event is free, but registration is required at pitchblack512.splashthat.com.

SAN MARCOS

Art Squared Arts Market

kicks off season Saturday

The Art Squared Arts Market will begin its 2019 season from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hays County Historic Courthouse Square, 111 E. San Antonio St.

The market will take place on the second Saturdays through December and will feature regional artists offering original handmade art and fine crafts. Experience a wide selection of handcrafted works by 40 to 50 artists, including ceramics, glass, metalwork, photography, wood, drawings and pastels, jewelry, sculpture, leather, painting and mixed media.

The event will also include live music, demonstrations and children’s art activities. The featured musician Saturday is Sasha Klare-Ayvazian, and the featured artists are the San Marcos High School Department of Visual Arts as well as artist Ana Rae.

For more information: artsquaredmarket.com.

ROUND ROCK

Biz.ability workshop

focuses on Google Tools

“Google Tools” will take place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.

Brent Werbeck, co-founder of Get More Reviews, will present this free Biz.ability workshop on how to use Google Tools, including My Business, AdWords, Analytics, Search, Tag Manager and Website Grader.

Registration is required by visiting roundrocktexas.gov/business-center.

ROUND ROCK

Fair housing meeting

scheduled for Saturday

The Regional Fair Housing Community Meeting will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Allen R. Baca Center, 301 W. Bagdad Ave.

The meeting will provide information on the regional study on fair housing and include music, food, poetry and two guest facilitators. The study includes the cities of Austin, Round Rock and Pflugerville with Travis and Williamson counties.

For more information: centraltexasfairhousing.org.

GEORGETOWN

Sheriff's deputy to discuss

self-defense on Friday

The Morning Glory Extension Club of Williamson County will host a Lunch and Learn event at noon Friday at the Georgetown Annex Building, Suite 100, 100 Wilco Way.

Deputy Brandon Schaefer of the Williamson County sheriff's office will speak on self-defense. The meeting will also include door prizes, recipes and a raffle. The cost is $7.

Reservations are required by calling 512-943-3396 or visiting williamson.agrilife.org/program-registration.

BASTROP

Community garage sale

set for Friday, Saturday

The Rockne Communitywide Garage Sale will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4045 M 535, Bastrop.

Set-up will be Friday. Spaces will be $20 for both days.

To rent a space, contact Kathy Carriger at 512-581-1959.

