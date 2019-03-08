AUSTIN

Become a site leader on

Keep Austin Beautiful Day

The nonprofit organization Keep Austin Beautiful is seeking site leaders for Keep Austin Beautiful Day, which will be April 13.

Registration to become a leader is due by March 15. Site leaders will select a park, creek or other green space; submit an event; attend the site leader training; and pick up supplies and T-shirts.

Keep Austin Beautiful Day mobilizes 3,000 volunteers every year, who remove 25,000 to 30,000 pounds of litter, plant trees and gardens, restore native habitats and beautify neighborhoods.

To register: bit.ly/2ENrggU.

SOUTH AUSTIN

School district seeks

feedback on facilities plan

The Austin school district will host a town hall-style meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday to get feedback from the community as it updates its Facility Master Plan, a long-range roadmap to modernizing all district facilities.

The district would like feedback on how it can best support and strengthen priorities in the areas of athletics and wellness; career and technical education, and industry pathways; and fine arts and creative learning.

The meeting will take place at the Austin High School cafeteria, 1715 W. Cesar Chavez St.

For more information, visit austinisd.org/fmp. An online survey is offered at bit.ly/2IXeMHB.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

ACC to host

'Skill-Up Festival'

Austin Community College will host the Promiseland Presents: Skill-Up Festival from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at America’s New Front Porch, 217 Red River St.

The event, part of South by Southwest activities, will feature a mini-city showcasing career paths and programs offered at ACC. It will include live music and interactive demonstrations of 3D modeling, welding, culinary, coding, digital media and automotive programs.

Registration is requested at austincc.edu/skillup.

LAKEWAY

'Cool Arts Party' set

for Saturday, Sunday

More than 20 artists will participate in the free Cool Arts Party and Studio Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek, and from noon to 6 p.m Saturday-Sunday at three Lakeway art studios.

The city of Lakeway Arts Committee will host the party, which will feature fine visual arts including paintings, jewelry, stained glass and pottery.

The three art studios that will be open to the public are owned by Linda Wells, 314 Explorer; Cis Dickson, 408-A Sailmaster; and Tricia Perkey, 506 Palos Verdes Drive.

ROUND ROCK

Shredding event benefits

Regional Animal Shelter

The Shred for a Paws Cause will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Recycling Center, 310 Deepwood Drive.

The event is free with a pet food donation or cash donation, which will benefit the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. Items to be dropped off include legal documents, financial records, tax returns, invoices/receipts, CDs, hard drives and floppy disks.

Limit five standard file boxes and 10 pieces of media per person.

BASTROP

Master Gardeners has

plant sale Saturday

The Bastrop County Master Gardeners Plant Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ken Estepp Show Barn, behind the American Legion Post 533, 3003 Loop 150 E.

The event will feature Texas native and adapted plants, annuals, perennials, pollinators, herbs, vegetables and shrubs.

For more information: txmg.org/bastropcounty.

BASTROP

Foundry to host

open house Friday

A bronze pour and open house will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Deep in the Heart Art Foundry, 405 S. Jackson St.

The free event will include tours of the foundry, explanations of the tools and processes and a bronze pour demonstration. Food from Urban Cowboy Southern Fusion and beverages will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes.

ELGIN

'Biointensive Gardening'

to be taught Monday

The Bastrop County Master Gardener Association will host a meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Frontier Bank, 1213 U.S. 290.

Chris Kerby will present “Biointensive Gardening” with information on gardening with limited space and minimal water. It capitalizes on deep cultivation and close crop spacing to maximize yields with minimal inputs.

This method of gardening aims to yield more crop from smaller spaces with smaller amount of input, such as water, fertilizer, compost and time, and is meant to be fully self-sustaining.

— American-Statesman staff