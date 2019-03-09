Texas Tech loves playing at home. Sure enough, being back at Rip Griffin Park for the first time in 10 days brought out the best in a lot of players.

Erikson Lanning and five relievers struck out 12 batters, Brian Klein's two-run double gave his team the lead for good and No. 10 Tech scored in four consecutive innings Friday night to beat Wichita State 12-2 in a series opener.

Wichita State starter Preston Snavely retired the first seven batters he faced before the Red Raiders solved him.

"I thought Snavely was really good," Tech coach Tim Tadlock said. "He was really good all the way up until the (sixth inning) when he came out. We were fortunate to come up with some big hits at key moments."

Tech's victory was tempered by concern for all-America third baseman Josh Jung, who came out of the game after seven innings with what Tadlock said was tightness in his upper leg. ESPN.com baseball writer Keith Law recently ranked Jung as the No. 5 prospect for this June's Major League draft. His bat in the No. 3 hole and his play at third are vital for a team shooting for a fourth College World Series in six years.

Tadlock said he did not know the specifics or extent of the possible injury.

"We'll see tomorrow. Nah, it's a concern," Tadlock said. "He doesn't come out of games too often. So yeah, it's definitely a concern."

Klein, batting cleanup, finished 3 for 4 and scored twice. He doubled to left-center in the fifth to break a 1-1 tie, and that got the Red Raiders going.

Cameron Warren, whose game-winning grand slam Wednesday at San Diego State ended a four-game road trip, lined a solo homer over the left-field wall in the sixth.

Then Tech scored six runs with two outs in the seventh. Dru Baker singed up the middle for two runs, Braxton Fulford and Gabe Holt followed with run-scoring singles and Max Marusak followed with a two-run triple to right-center that made it 10-1.

The speedy Marusak tried to make it an inside-the-park home run, but was thrown out at the plate.

"It's too tempting to send him," Tadlock said. "It's the wrong decision. Obviously, he's out, right? He wasn't even to the (third) base and the second baseman had the ball, but it was at a point in the game, you could try.

"Everybody likes watching him run. Including me."

Baker's base hit that opened the floodgates came on a 1-2 pitch.

"Really good. That's a big adjustment," Tadlock said. "He made an adjustment with his swing. He didn't really just exactly scorch it, but he hit it hard enough to get through there."

Fulford had a pair of RBI singles as part of a 13-hit attack.

Dane Haveman (1-0), who fanned four of the six batters he faced in middle relief, got the win. The junior lefthander entered to a 1-1 game in the fifth and got the last two outs with runners at first and second. Then he yielded Hunter Gibson's leadoff triple in the sixth, but struck out the side to keep a 3-1 lead.

"I call him the invisa-baller," Lanning said. "That's my nickname for him, because I don't understand how people just ... No one can hit him. He's a competitor, too, so you love to see that. He's been throwing really well this season."

Lanning allowed one run on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. The lefty pitched a three-up, three-down fourth and struck out the leadoff batter in the fifth, but then he was gone after allowing a single and Luke Ritter's double that tied it 1-1.

The bullpen was up to the job. After Connor Queen faced one batter and Haveman impressed in his 1 2/3 innings, Micah Dallas, Cade Farr and Ryan Sublette finished it off. Gibson homered off Dallas, the only hit the freshman righthander allowed in two innings, and Sublette struck out two in the ninth.

"With the way we threw today," Lanning said, "it's a huge confidence booster for a lot of guys."

The two teams complete the series with games at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

TEXAS TECH 12, WICHITA STATE 2

Wichita State;000;010;010;—;2;10;1

Texas Tech;001;021;62x;—;12;13;1

Snavely, Peters (6), Haase (7), Stephenson (7), McCraw (8), Minor (8), Pleimann (8) and Cadena; Lanning, Queen (5), Haveman (5), Dallas (7), Farr (9), Sublette (9) and Fulford. W—Haveman (1-0). L—Snavely (1-2). 2B—Wichita State, Ritter; Texas Tech, Klein, Baker. 3B—Wichita State, Gibson; Texas Tech, Marusak. HR—Wichita State, Gibson (1); Texas Tech, Warren (4). Records: Wichita State 5-7, Texas Tech 9-3.