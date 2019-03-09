Within hours of Friday's midnight deadline for filing most bills for the legislative session, state Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, introduced a much-anticipated school finance package that included few details about how much more money would be injected into classrooms.

Much of Senate Bill 4 by Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, contains placeholders for numbers that would change multiple elements of the state's complex school funding formula. The bill, for example, appears to make room for a change to the base amount of funding school districts receive per student as well as the multipliers that determine how much more money school districts receive for educating students from poor families and who were raised primarily speaking a language other than English.

"Texas has its fair share of challenges, but our schools and students have the potential to be leaders worldwide. Our focus should be on improving the academic outcomes of our low-income students, who make up the largest and fastest growing demographic in our public system," Taylor said in a news release.

Friday night's filing of SB 4 was relatively quiet compared to Tuesday's unveiling of House Bill 3 — which would increase public education funding by $9 billion over the next two years — at a media event with dozens of House members from both parties, many of whom had already signed on as co-authors of the bill.

Although it's not clear how much SB 4 spends, the Senate in its base budget set aside $6 billion more for public education over the next two years and more than half of it would go to pay for SB 3, which allocates $3.9 billion to give classroom teachers and librarians a $5,000 pay raise. HB 3 does not contain a similar across-the-board raise for teachers.

SB 4 bears some similarity to HB 3 including updating and eliminating elements of the school finance formula. Both would give funding for students with dyslexia, change funding for transportation, give access to more funding for full-day prekindergarten for low-income students, and give teachers a pay increase if they go to a campus rated poorly on the state's accountability system or that includes a high number of low-income students.

SB 4 also would create so-called outcomes-based funding — left out of HB 3 — which would give districts additional money if low-income third graders perform well on a "third grade reading multidimensional assessment." Some school officials don't like the idea of attaching strings to funding, especially if those strings are connected to state standardized tests.

The bill also would give districts extra money if low-income high school seniors are considered ready for a career, military or college after graduating. Their readiness would be measured by a variety of options including performance on the SAT and ACT or whether they received an industry certification.

SB 4 doesn't include the same property tax relief plan in HB 3, which would drop all school district's tax rates by at least 4 cents per $100 property valuation.

Despite the differences in both school finance bills, Gov. Greg Abbott was confident Friday in accomplishing school finance reform, even if it takes a few months. The regular legislative session ends May 27, but Abbott can call one or more special sessions to take up unfinished business.

"This session, we will solve one of Texas' most pressing challenges by reforming our broken school finance system and developing a model that creates a brighter and more promising future for our children," Abbott said in a news release. "With two pivotal school finance bills filed, we have an opportunity over the next several months to achieve school finance reform in Texas."