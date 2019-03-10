A man accused of chasing and swinging a wooden club at an elderly man while he waiting at a bus stop in East Austin on Friday night was arrested after being found walking near the area, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the 4700 block of Loyola Lane near Manor Road after a man said he was sitting at a bus stop when a man wearing a red jumpsuit swung a wooden club at him and then chased him.

The victim said the man, later identified as Norris Lynn Johnson, 35, approached him and another man sitting at the bus stop and knocked over a beer that was sitting on the bench, saying “I’m tired of you guys making noise.” He said Johnson then used two hands to swing the club at him.

In fear for his life, the victim ran to a nearby Austex Food Mart and called 911. He said Johnson chased him there, yelling that he was going to kill him.

Johnson was believed to be under the influence and was seen hiding in the bushes, the arrest affidavit said.

Johnson was booked into the Travis County Jail and was still there Sunday. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with bail set at $20,000.