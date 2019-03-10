Get those raincoats ready, South by Southwesters. Central Texas is due for a string of showers and thunderstorms this week beginning Sunday, with a chance of a tornado in the forecast later in the week.

Sunday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible after 1 p.m, the National Weather Service said. The high will be near 72 with an overnight low around 58.

Light showers are expected to continue through the overnight hours and through the day Monday.

A storm system moving across the area Tuesday night will result thunderstorms. The weather service said large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado are possible. Brief heavy rainfall will also be possible, but the speed of the system should keep overall flooding concerns low, forecasters said.

Strong and gusty winds will be possible across the region both ahead of and behind the front Tuesday and Wednesday.

Things look to clear up Thursday ahead of a sunny, warm weekend.

Here is what the week ahead looks like:

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m with a high near 68 and an overnight low around 61.

Tuesday: A significant chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 74 and an overnight low around 58.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 74 and an overnight low around 53.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 73 and an overnight low around 45.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 61 and an overnight low around 42.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 62.