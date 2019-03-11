Director Janice Engel says she’s excited to be coming to “the stomping grounds” of Molly Ivins and hopes her new documentary about the legendary Texas wit and newspaper writer will “raise the roof” when it premieres Monday at the South by Southwest Film Festival.

The documentary, “Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins,” probably will raise the roof — and have people laughing. Biting political humor, after all, was the signature of Ivins, who had a twice-weekly column that was syndicated in about 400 newspapers. She died of cancer in 2007.

An icon of the politically liberal, the former co-editor of the Texas Observer was known for nicknaming George W. Bush “Shrub.” She also once said Dan Quayle was so dumb that if his brain were transplanted into a bumblebee, the bee would fly backward.

“I’m very excited to go back and see all the people who opened their lives and their homes to me in making this film,” Engel said of those she interviewed for the documentary, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

“I feel like I am bringing Molly home,” Engel said. “It’s an incredible honor.”

Engel, who lives in California and has made numerous documentaries, said she first became involved in the Ivins story in May 2012, when her friend and fellow producer James Egan told her to go see the play “Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins.”

Engel said she was aware that Ivins was a writer but didn’t know a lot about her.

“So I went to see the play, and I was knocked out by the material," she said. "It was funny and brilliant. And when you see something like that, you go home and Google her.” And what Engel found were folks who compared Ivins’ ability to skewer the powerful to the work of Mark Twain.

“I watched a bunch of clips till 2 or 3 in the morning, and she was wildly funny,” Engel said. So the director called up Egan the next morning, and they eventually got in touch with the ACLU and the Texas Observer, to whom Ivins left her estate.

“We got the greenlight” to do a documentary in about three weeks, she said, and they decided they needed to bring a Texan in as a fellow producer. That turned out to be Houston’s Carlisle Vandervoort, an Engel friend and filmmaker whose background mirrors that of Ivins.

“She grew up in River Oaks, went to St. John’s and was a child of oil and gas privilege,” Engel said. “Within 24 hours of being contacted, she called back and said, ‘I’m in.’ ”

Six years later, Engel, Egan and Vandervoort are spreading the gospel of Ivins, in part because they want the younger generation to know who she is.

“She’s not only a prophet; she’s the voice of now,” Engel said. “She is more relevant today than she probably was when she was alive.”

Engel, who co-created the ongoing Holocaust documentary series “What We Carry,” said, “A Holocaust survivor told me back in 1994 that evil does not need your help, just your indifference.”

And Engel said such indifference is exactly what Ivins railed against. “She would be fighting the fight and using humor” to skewer those in power — and she’d probably be doing some of it on Twitter, Engel said.

“Can you imagine Molly and Twitter? … If you think about her quotable stuff, it’s tweetable," she said. "It’s Twitter-ready. Stuff like ‘I’m not anti-gun, I’m pro-knife.’ She was a brilliant satirist and wordsmith.”

The new documentary includes footage from Ivins’ numerous appearances on television, but it also features interviews with many of her longtime friends and acquaintances. It also makes great use of Ivins’ writings, such as “You got to have fun while you’re fighting for freedom, ’cause you don’t always win.” And then there’s this: “Texas is the national laboratory for bad gub’ment.”

Engel also interviewed Rachel Maddow of MSNBC, in part because Maddow has “the political wonkiness” of Ivins, she said. But Engel knows that Maddow is no match for Ivins when it comes to using humor.

“There’s nobody like Ivins today,” Engel said. “If you were to take Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow, Samantha Bee, Trevor Noah and cross them with a little Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert, you might have Molly Ivins. But to take that further, the comedians have writing staffs.”

Ivins, of course, had to write two columns a week.

Engel said she’s trying to manage her expectations for Monday’s screening in Austin, and that she wants to be “in the moment.”

“I just want as many people as possible to see this film and see the importance of what Molly had to say and teach us,” she said. “You gotta raise hell.”