One person has been killed in a crash south of Jarrell early Wednesday, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said.

The crash involves one vehicle and occurred on Interstate 35 near the intersection with Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Chody said.

"Please slow down and expect delays," he said.

WCSO on scene of a single vehicle fatality crash in the 9300 block of SB IH 35. Please slow down and expect delays.pic.twitter.com/JSEAjMNZen

— Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody)March 13, 2019