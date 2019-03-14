Following her election in November, state Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin, said she was approached by constituents and traffic groups regarding how unsafe Texas 71, RM 620 and Bee Cave Road are in western Travis County. They asked for her help in looking for ways to make the roads safer.

On March 1, the freshman lawmaker filed HB 2814, which would double traffic fines for violators in designated “highway safety corridors,” stretches of roads that have “a high number of traffic fatalities” as identified by a state's Transportation Department.

According to the bill, a commission will establish a process to identify which sites qualify to be highway safety corridors and signs will be added to these highways providing such a designation, including a statement that violators are subject to double the fine than the penalty for the same traffic violation had it not occurred in the corridor.

While the panel will determine which roads will be named a safety corridor, Goodwin said she had discussion with Safer 71, a group working to make Texas 71 safer, while working on the legislation.

“I felt like I just can’t fix the highway but (the Texas Department of Transportation) has been responsive to Greg Short in his Safer 71 group, and one of the things his group has asked for is this safety corridor,” Goodwin said.

Safer 71 was formed by Short following the Oct. 29 death of a Sweetwater resident, Dr. Michael Babineaux, on Texas 71. The group aims to make the highway region safer for residents and commuters and has already been instrumental in getting TxDOT to lower the speed limit on the western Travis County portion of the road from 60 to 55 mph on Feb. 1.

According to TxDOT, nine deadly crashes have occurred January 2017 on Texas 71 between Spanish Oaks Boulevard and the Travis/Blanco county line.

Short said he looked at what other states were doing to help address stretches of road with high fatality rates and found they were imposing highway safety corridors in those areas. He said he spoke with TxDOT officials, who told the group that while “they understand the idea, there is nothing in the legislation that empowers (the corridors) to be created.”

“We feel it’s important that TxDOT and enforcement agencies have as many options as possible to put toward solving safety issues when they identify them,” Short said.

The state has similar fines for traffic violations occurring within construction zones, “to create some awareness that a certain part of the road has had a lot of accidents,” Goodwin said.

“Therefore, we’re going to enforce traffic fines with double the fines to try to make people more aware of driving safely there,” she said.

The bill is intentionally silent as to how many wrecks are needed on a road before it can achieve the designation. Goodwin said the bill was written to give TxDOT leeway to decide where to enact the safety corridors in areas it feels would be most beneficial. She said the bill has been sent to TxDOT to get the agency’s opinion, but that her staff has not yet received a response.

TxDOT spokesperson Diann Hodges told the View the department does not comment on pending legislation.

Goodwin said she has received a lot of positive feedback on the proposal but that a few residents have said they don’t feel like the bill would fix the traffic situation in the area.

“It’s more about bringing more awareness," she said, "trying to get people to drive more safely.”

In western Travis County, Texas 71 runs through Bee Cave and Lakeway, with officials from both cities saying they are supportive of the measure. The Bee Cave City Council posted an agenda item calling for a resolution in support of the bill at its March 12 meeting.

“I can't speak on behalf of the city, but I can say that personally, as one member of council, I not only support HB 2814, but also strongly advocate that it be expanded to RM 620,” said Bee Cave Mayor Monty Parker. “More awareness, along with greater consequences for violating the law, can only help, hopefully resulting in fewer accidents, especially those that result in injury or death.”

Lakeway City Manager Steve Jones said that while the city doesn’t have an official position on the bill, the proposal makes sense.

“On (Texas) 71, from what I’ve heard from TxDOT, speed is probably the largest factor in fatalities and accidents,” he said. “If you can get people to slow down, I think that should improve the safety of the road.”

Goodwin said she has asked the chair of the House's Transportation Committee to have a hearing on the bill. She said he would give her a date this week on when that could happen.