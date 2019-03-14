After a pair of district losses, the Waxahachie Lady Indians softball team bounced back finely Wednesday evening.

The Lady Indians used a six-run fifth inning to run-rule visiting Grand Prairie, 13-3, and move one game above .500 in the District 7-6A standings.

Waxahachie improved to 3-2 in district action with the victory and is now 12-4 on the season.

The Wednesday victory was a much-needed boost of momentum following a hard-luck loss Tuesday night against Mansfield, 6-2.

TUESDAY

The Mansfield outhit Waxahachie 9-5 on the evening and both teams committed one error in the eventual 6-2 victory for the Lady Tigers.

Mansfield plated two runs in the top of the first inning and three more in the third to take a 5-2 lead. The Lady Tigers tacked on one run in the top of the sixth to seal the victory.

Hope David (2-3, 2B) and Chloe Hernandez (2-3) recorded multi-hit games for the Lady Indians. Madison Armstrong (1-2) added the fifth hit, while Courtney Crownover (0-2, BB) and Makenae Stone scored the two Lady Indians runs.

Armstrong also tossed 3.2 innings inside the circle, allowing five runs (all earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and three walks. She also allowed one round-tripper.

Brooklyn Holman tossed 3.1 innings in relief, allowing one earned run on three hits. She struck out two and walked three.

WEDNESDAY

The second 7-6A game of the week for the Lady Indians was not quite the slugfest that the 13-3 score indicated. In fact, Waxahachie outhit Grand Prairie just 7-6.

The Lady Indians did, however, capitalize on the Lady Gophers inability to find the strike zone. Waxahchie batters patiently drew seven walks on the afternoon.

Hernandez (0-1, R, 2 BB), Crownover (0-1, 3 R, 2 BB) and Melina Brown (0-1, 2 R, 2 BB) all drew a pair of walks and scored six of the Lady Indians 13 runs — without recording a hit.

Kaylie Burdine slugged her way to a 2-for-3 day, complete with a triple, double and an RBI.

David (1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs), Caley Robles (2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R) and Stone (1-3, 2 R, RBI) also roped extra-base hits during the win.

Cameron Ryer tossed a five-inning complete-game inside the circle. She allowed three earned runs on six hits, struck out nine and walked one.

UP NEXT

The Lady Indians will enjoy an extended stretch without games for the remainder of spring break before returning to the diamond at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 on the road against Mansfield Summit.

Waxahachie then returns home to host South Grand Prairie at 5:15 p.m. Friday, March 22.