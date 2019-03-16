Felicity Maltby, Nell Miller and Kennedy Bridgforth all won both singles and doubles matches Friday as No. 25 Texas Tech won its Big 12 Conference women's tennis opener, beating West Virginia 6-1 at the McLeod Tennis Center.

Maltby and Miller won Nos. 1 and 3 singles in straight sets and teamed to win the No. 2 doubles position. Bridgforth won No. 4 singles in straight sets and teamed with Lana Rush for the win at No. 1 doubles.

Tech's other singles victories came from Francesca Sella at No. 2 and Olivia Peet at No. 5.

Tech (11-4, 1-0) hosts Iowa State (5-4, 1-0) at noon Sunday. West Virginia dropped to 8-4 and 0-2.

Softball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Erin Edmoundson threw a three-hit shutout and Taylor Satchell and Kelcy Leach hit two-run homers as No. 10 Texas Tech run-ruled Murray State 8-0 in five innings in its first game at the Tiger Classic softball tournament.

Edmoundson (13-1) struck out four with no walks and lower her earned-run average to 1.70. The sophomore lefthander from Deer Park has been part of five shutouts this season.

Satchell's and Leach's homers, the fifth for both, came in the top of the fifth, and brought the run rule into play.

Heaven Burton delivered Tech's first run with a sacrifice fly in the third. The Red Raiders added three in the fourth with run-scoring infield singles from Satchell and Burton sandwiched around a bases-loaded walk to Morgan Hornback.

Tech (25-1) faces North Alabama (12-6) at 11:15 a.m. Saturday and Memphis (12-11) at 1:30 p.m.

Murray State is 10-12.

Women's tennis