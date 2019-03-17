Cinergy Entertainment unveiled its very own Hoof Print Quarter Horse Saturday afternoon.

"Amarillo is known for it's agriculture, cattle and horses; being new to the town, it's one of the things I noticed driving around," said Kris Johnson, Cinergy Entertainment general manager. "It's very much ingrained in the community and the culture of the town and we really wanted to be a part of that."

“We are excited to unveil our new Center City horse,” said Traci Hoey, CE director of marketing and sales. “We love that we can contribute to the community in this fun and unique way, and celebrating with Cinergy fans is such a special treat.”

Cinergy partnered with local artist Gary Ward to design the 125 pound Quarter Horse replica.

"It's the colors of Cinergy and we wanted to make sure that when you see it, you really know what we're all about which is the movies, the games, the escape rooms -- there's so much under our one roof, that's so different from everybody else," Johnson said.

The entertainment space at 9201 Chatham Square in Town Square Village held a contest to name their prized Quarter Horse and the winners were revealed along with Flix.

"We wanted it to be about community, so we wanted the community to have a hand in picking the name," Johnson said. "Two people had the same name submitted (Flix), so we gave both of them free movies for an entire year."

Since 2002, the HPQH project, part of the Center City of Amarillo American Quarter Horse Project, has been a not only a fundraiser, but a way to promote art in public places in Amarillo.