Sen. Joan Huffman (R-Houston) and Rep. Greg Bonnen (R-Friendswood) each have filed bills aimed at putting a little money in the pockets of retired teachers and bulking up the financial strength of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Huffman’s Senate Bill 12 would gradually increase contributions on the part of the state, school districts and active employees, and Bonnen’s House Bill 9 gradually increases the state’s contribution to retired teacher pensions. Huffman’s proposal would give all retired teachers an additional payment in an equal amount to their current monthly pension check or up to $500, our story last week reported.

Bonnen’s bill would give retirees a one-time payment of as much as $2,400. Total cost estimates were not available for either bill, and both would rely upon money from the state’s Economic Stabilization Fund (rainy-day fund) to cover the required outlay. The Teacher Retirement System reports that about 420,000 retirees received on average $2,078 each month last year.

“I believe that the intent of both chambers is to pass a long-term, cost-efficient plan that fits within the confines of the state budget and works toward eliminating the $47 billion in unfunded liability,” Huffman said in our story.

The bills would make the pension system actuarially sound beginning in 2020, according to our story. Under state law that means the system would be considered fully funded within a 31-year period compared to its current status of being within 87 years of paying off its unfunded liabilities.

“Making the TRS pension actuarially sound treats teachers like the professionals that they are,” Bonnen said in our story. “Investing in their retirement today ensures that their benefits will exist when they’re ready to retire.

The bills are part of a concentrated focus on public education at this session of the legislature as both chambers are working on solutions to better fund public education while also providing property tax relief. The pension bills drew mixed reviews from those affected most – the state’s sizable group of retired teachers. The Texas State Teachers Association said it prefers Bonnen’s plan while a representative of the Texas Retired Teachers Association said more money for retirees is welcome.

“You don’t want teachers to be in the classroom until 95 years old because they can’t afford to retire,” Felecia Owens, president of the Texas State Teachers Association Capital Area Retired Educators, said in our story.

Retirees themselves say they would favor a permanent pension bump over a one-time check, according to our story, and if the pension system becomes actuarially sound, it means retirees are more likely to see cost-of-living adjustments in future legislative sessions. According to our story, the state has not made a cost-of-living adjustment since 2013 (and that applied only to teachers who retired prior to Sept. 1, 2004). Lawmakers also approved a one-time pay bump for retirees and increased the state’s contribution to the system in 2007.

Retirees live on a fixed income, and it doesn’t take much of an unexpected expense to wreak havoc with a modest budget. Health care costs continue to increase, which creates additional stress on limited income.

The legislature must act to shore up the pension system. Thousands of teachers faithfully paid into the system throughout their careers with an understanding that the benefit would be there when they needed it. Using so-called rainy day funds in this instance would be prudent and serve a large group of people who themselves have served Texas faithfully.