The Amarillo City Council has approved a developer's incentive request that will result in a property tax rebate for an apartment complex rehabilitation project, noting the effort is in accordance with the North Heights Neighborhood Plan. Council members voted 5-0 on Tuesday to confirm the Chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement between the city and WaiWai Properties LLC, which is targeting redevelopment at 1200 N. Monroe St.

Andrew Freeman, the city's director of Planning and Development Services, said the apartment complex that has been vacant since 2015, was known as Amarillo Villas most recently and is a 46-unit venue built in 1962. Additionally, the site is approximately 29,000 square-feet and was purchased by WaiWai Properties LLC in October 2018. Officials said the 380 Agreement allows the city to be flexible as far as what tools they can use to offer incentives, adding in this instance it would be a 100 percent property tax rebate on the current PRAD value, while adding some additional assistance options, such as aiding the developer through the city's building permit process.

"They (WaiWai Properties LLC) reached out to the city through our neighborhood plan process to ask if there were any incentives to help revitalize this project," said Freeman, who added the construction cost for the project is $900,000, with a nine-month project for completion. "It was actually noted as a dangerous structure through our building safety process, so this is a good opportunity to save a building versus demolishing it in the future. That's one of the reasons we took a hard look to see if there were any options to help incentivize this project."

Freeman said the approximate cost of the agreement for 10 years is $36,000 - not adjusting for an increase in value or a change in tax rate. He said when the developer pays taxes each year, the city would rebate it back to them after collecting the revenue.

"Falling back on the North Heights Neighborhood Plan, this would actually meet a couple of their goals, including creating a neighborhood comprised of high quality, well maintained mixed income housing, achieved through the use of vacant and unused property," he said. "And addressing dangerous and dilapidated structures, both in the neighborhood and major arterials that may be impeding surrounding developments."

Officials said the endeavor could spur additional neighborhood development.

"Thank you so much for considering this proposal," said Stacy Spencer, CEO of WaiWai Properties LLC, as she addressed city council. "We have secured the site. There were a lot of vagrants in the facility and some of the structure is not safe. The nine months will be from the time we get our permit - that's really the construction period. We were thinking of possibly naming it Phoenix Place to represent this new birth and growth."