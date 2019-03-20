Judge says Trump is jumping the gun on military transgender ban

NEW YORK — The U.S. government is “incorrect” in claiming that there are no further impediments to President Donald Trump’s promised ban on transgender Americans serving in the military, a federal judge said.

The administration said on March 8 that it would issue a memorandum implementing the ban next month, citing the government’s U.S. Supreme Court victory that lifted two nationwide injunctions against the policy. A third injunction that wasn’t part of that case was subsequently lifted on March 7. A fourth injunction, however, hasn’t budged.

“The nationwide preliminary injunction issued by this court remains in place,” U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington said in a notice Tuesday. “The fact that the three other nationwide preliminary injunctions which had been in place are now stayed has no impact on the continued effectiveness of this court’s preliminary injunction.”

The judge said her ruling would remain in effect until at least March 29, the deadline for plaintiffs to request a rehearing of a dispute they lost before the Supreme Court ruling. The dispute hinges on whether the February 2018 ban crafted by former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, which allows some transgender troops to serve “in their biological sex,” was technically different from Trump’s initial tweet announcing the policy, which barred all transgender Americans from serving “in any capacity.”

— Bloomberg News

Washington hits Venezuela’s gold sector with new sanctions

BOGOTA, Colombia — Washington hit Venezuela’s state-run mining company with sanctions on Tuesday, accusing “illegitimate” leader Nicolas Maduro of promoting and capitalizing on illegal gold mining to prop up his embattled administration.

In a statement, the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, OFAC, said it was sanctioning the Venezuelan General Mining Company, Minerven, and its president, Adrian Antonio Perdomo.

Under the Treasury designation, Minerven and Perdomo’s assets in the United States will be frozen and U.S. citizens and residents are prohibited from doing business with them.

Treasury says Maduro and his security forces control the crime-riddled area in southern Venezuela where makeshift and illegal mining is running rampant. While the government buys the gold in devalued bolivares it’s selling the gold on the international market for desperately needed hard currency.

“The mining and subsequent sale of gold has been one of the Maduro regime’s most lucrative financial schemes in recent years, as hundreds of thousands of miners have mined for gold in dangerous, makeshift mines in southern Venezuela, all of which are controlled by the Venezuelan military, which, in turn, corruptly charges criminal organizations for access,” the department said.

Along with homegrown gangs and criminal networks, there are increasing indications that Colombian guerrilla groups are profiting from Venezuelan gold mining.

The crackdown comes as Washington is trying to economically asphyxiate the Maduro government, which it considers illegitimate. Most recently, the Trump administration essentially blocked Venezuelan oil sales to the United States — a critical economic lifeline for the South American country.

The United States and more than 50 other nations recognize Maduro’s rival, Juan Guaido, as the country’s only president. Guaido, who is also the head of congress, is demanding that Maduro step down and make way for new elections. While Gauido has popular support, Maduro still seems to control the allegiance of the upper ranks of the military — but his access to cash through oil and gold sales is thought to be key to maintaining that support.

The Venezuelan leadership has said sanctions are illegal and immoral and part of a larger coup plot to oust Maduro, who says elections in 2018 gave him the right to rule the country through 2025.

— Miami Herald

Mexican man dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas

DALLAS — A Mexican man died in U.S. custody Monday, a day after Border Patrol agents apprehended him.

The 40-year-old, whose name was not released, was taken into custody near the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso on Sunday. He had previously been deported and was entering the country illegally, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Medical officials at a processing facility near the Paso del Norte bridge diagnosed the man with flu-like symptoms and liver and renal failure. He was taken to Las Palmas Medical Center, where he died Monday.

In a statement, CBP spokesman Andrew Meehan said the agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility was reviewing the death and that the Mexican government and the Department of Homeland Security had been notified.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and his loved ones,” Meehan said. “CBP remains committed to ensuring the safe, humane and dignified treatment of those within the care of our custody.”

The death was the fourth in Border Patrol custody in recent months.

Two children, 7-year-old Jakelin Caal and 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo, both from Guatemala, died in December, and a 45-year-old Mexican man died in McAllen last month. Additionally, a 24-year-old Honduran woman gave birth to a premature, stillborn baby at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in February.

— Dallas Morning News

Houston hospital helps woman deliver 6 babies in 9 minutes

A woman delivered sextuplets at a Houston hospital Friday morning, giving birth to all six babies within nine minutes.

Thelma Chiaka gave birth to two daughters and four sons between 4:50 and 4:59 a.m. Friday at the Woman’s Hospital of Texas, the hospital announced on its website.

All six of the babies were sets of twins, with two male pairs and one female pair born.

The smallest baby weighed 1 pound and 12 ounces, and the largest was 2 pounds and 14 ounces. The hospital stated that all of the children were stable and being treated in the facility’s advanced neonatal intensive care unit as of Friday.

Hours after their birth, Chiaka named her daughters Zina and Zuriel.

The odds of birthing sextuplets are about 1 in 4.7 billion, the hospital said.

— Dallas Morning News