Tim Tadlock didn't plan originally to play non-conference games five days in a row the week after his first Big 12 baseball series.

But the Texas Tech coach isn't complaining about three games with Michigan, then two with Stetson that will keep the Red Raiders busy from Thursday through Monday.

"I'm actually really excited about it," Tadlock said Wednesday, "because of the ability to run out five different starters in the middle of conference play. There's a lot of opportunity there. There's quite a few bullpen guys that we need to get going."

No. 13 Tech (12-5) hosts No. 22 Michigan (14-4) in a three-game series starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Then the Red Raiders host Stetson (8-12) at 2 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday.

The Stetson series originally was a three-game weekend affair set up via Hatters pitching coach Dave Therneau, a Larry Hays-era Red Raiders pitcher. Later, an opponent canceled a series against Michigan, Tadlock said, and Tech was one of the programs the Wolverines contacted as a possible replacement.

To satisfy Stetson's obligation for three games, the Hatters and the Wolverines will play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday after the Tech-Michigan series finale at 2 p.m. that day.

"I think it's a big advantage getting to play five days in a row," Tadlock said. "It forces you to play different lineups. It's going to give guys opportunities. Doesn't mean your results are going to be great, but you should come away with some information. I don't know about answers, but information."

The last time Tech played as many days in a row was March 2000, when the Red Raiders had six games in five days.

Tech started Big 12 play last weekend at Texas, sandwiching a pair of 4-3 losses around a 3-0 victory. The Red Raiders' starting pitchers were the bright spot: Erikson Lanning gave up three hits in five innings, Caleb Kilian threw seven innings in a combined one-hit shutout and Mason Montgomery allowed one hit in five innings.

The Tech staff yielded 10 hits in three games.

All that, and the Red Raiders had one win to show for it.

"Our starting pitching was phenomenal," third baseman Josh Jung said. "Our bats, we didn't hit very much in the clutch. Texas, it seemed like they had eight hits all weekend, but all their hits were in the clutch. ... Our pitching staff kept us in every game. That's all you can ask from them."

Announced attendance for all three games exceeded 7,000 and averaged 7,576. Jung said the Red Raiders, especially their young players, can draw on that.

"You probably won't have another environment like that," he said. "Seven, eight thousand fans a game was just awesome to play in front of. We didn't do what we wanted to do down there, obviously, but just the environment's going to help us in the long haul, for sure."

Tech plans to give reliever Micah Dallas (1-0, 1.93 earned-run average) his first start in the Michigan series opener, followed by Kilian (1-2, 6.35) in his normal game-two slot. Tadlock said Lanning (0-0, 1.71), Montgomery (2-0, 4.19) and Bryce Bonnin (1-0, 4.35) will start in the other three games, their order to be decided.

Michigan's top three starters have been junior lefthander Tommy Henry (5-0, 0.51), junior righthander Karl Kauffmann (4-1, 1.06) and sophomore righthander Jeff Criswell (1-1, 3.51).

The Wolverines are on a five-game winning streak.

Seventh-year U-M coach Erik Bakich was a Vanderbilt assistant and a Maryland coach before he took charge of the Wolverines.

"He's a really good recruiter, a really aggressive recruiter," Tadlock said. "With that and the Michigan brand, you know they're going to have good players."