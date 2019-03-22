In a world of countless swiping dating apps, Swoovy is trying to connect users in a different way -- through volunteering.

The thought behind the app is that even if your date ends up being a dud, you still spent your time doing something good.

Swoovy partners with local nonprofits like the Central Texas Food Bank, the Austin Humane Society and Keep Austin Beautiful to get users connected with daily volunteering events. You can invite daily matches to a specific volunteer event, or mark yourself "interested" to an event, where you can connect with a date. The hope is that a group setting means less pressure and more conversation.

“We’re excited about Swoovy because it will not only bring more volunteers to the food bank, but will give volunteers an opportunity to work together and get to know each other and establish meaningful relationships,” Central Texas Food Bank's Paul Gaither said in a press release.

The app's co-founder and Austin native Brooke Waupsh was recently announced as an Austin Under 40 finalist. Swoovy is currently only available in Austin.

