Our government should not finance the restriction of free speech as is happening on liberal campuses today. Those campuses must allow free speech or lose government financial support. The financing of the restricting of free speech by the federal government is contrary to the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Billy Glenn, Lubbock

Words from the heart

My "Words of Inspiration" and personal opinion are still OK as far as I know. Aren't they?

In regard to the writer who seems to be offended by what I write, I respect your right to feel this way, but the feeling doesn't seem to be mutual on your part. I do not tell you or anyone what to do because that, as an American, isn't my right. The "Words of Inspiration" come from my heart. I write how I feel and have since I was 10 years old -- a long time. God is my source. In all respect to the offended letter writer, if I put on paper all my thoughts about the way our country is being managed, it would curl your toes.

I'll refrain from doing that, but once again, you can disagree. I'll pray you have a good day and a wonderful year and repeat as I have many times: God bless America -- and please keep us free.

Joan Shoultz, Lubbock