TUESDAY

Young Entrepreneurs Academy Investor Panel Presentation: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Texas Tech Innovation Hub, 3911 Fourth St. Cost: free. Information: 761-7000. Young entrepreneurs will pitch their businesses ideas to a panel of local investors to obtain funding for their new endeavors.

THURSDAY

Lubbock Economics Council Monthly Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., McKenzie Merket Alumni Center, 2621 17th St. Cost: $15 members, $20 non-members. RSVP by April 1. Information: russell.dabbs@lcu.edu. Guest speaker: Andy Bean, Lubbock Land Co. Topic: 2018 Residential Market Survey - New Construction.

YPL Lunch & Learn - First-Time Home Buying: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Lubbock Association of Realtors, 5015 Knoxville Ave. Cost: $15 for non-members, $10 for members. Information: 761-7000. A panel of lenders and realtors will discuss the loan application process and the Lubbock real estate market for first-time home buyers.

APRIL 12

Lubbock Uncorked: 4-9 p.m., American Windmill Museum, 1701 Canyon Lake Drive Cost: pre-sale tickets are $30. Information: 761-7000. Celebrate the culture of grape-growing and wine-making in the Lubbock area, and taste wine and food from all over the state.

APRIL 30

TTU Small Business Expo: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 2521 17th St. Cost: free. Information: 742-3844. The expo provides business owners with a forum for building strategic partnerships through a mutual exchange of information with government agencies and business representatives.