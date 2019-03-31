CENTRAL AUSTIN

Information fair Monday

on Guadalupe Street corridor

The city of Austin's corridor program office will host an information fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday for the public to learn about mobility and safety improvements proposed for the Guadalupe Street corridor that are funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond.

The free event will be at University United Methodist Church, 2409 Guadalupe St., and will include pizza.

Partner agencies will be in attendance with information about projects and initiatives important to the Guadalupe Street corridor, including the new Travis County courthouse, CapMetro’s Project Connect, Austin 311 services, transit operational improvements on Guadalupe Street, the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, the city of Austin Small & Minority Business Resources Department and Texas Capitol Complex Development.

EAST AUSTIN

Govalle Pool parking lot

to be closed until April 22

The Govalle Park paved parking lot accessed from Bolm Road will be closed from Monday until April 22.

The construction of the new Govalle Pool facility at 5200 Bolm Road requires the closure to allow for the installation of a wastewater line, which is necessary for the proper operation of the new pool facility. If completed early, the entrance to the park facility will reopen prior to April 22.

To gain access to Govalle Park and Southern Walnut Creek Trail during the closure, community members can enter at the ball field parking lot east of the closed paved parking lot along Bolm Road. Park visitors can then use the pedestrian bridge to cross Boggy Creek to go to the playground or bike trail. Signs will be posted.

ROUND ROCK

Household hazardous waste

to be collected Wednesday

A household hazardous waste collection event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Deepwood Recycling Center, 310 Deepwood Drive.

Residents should bring a driver’s license and city water bill to dispose of paint and other household chemicals. Residents in Brushy Creek and Fern Bluff municipal utility districts should pick up a voucher from the MUD office. Only amounts of 25 gallons of waste or less will be accepted.

For information, call 512-218-5559 or visit roundrocktexas.gov/springhhw.

KYLE

Registration underway

for city's Summer Camp

Registration is open for new and returning campers for the 2019 Kyle Summer Camp, which will run from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, June 10 through Aug. 2, at Wallace Middle School, 1500 W. Center St.

The camps will include field trips and on-site activities. The cost is $135 per child per week with a one-time registration fee, which includes all supplies, two T-shirts and admission to field trips.

Students must bring breakfast/lunch, and the camp will be unable to refrigerate lunches.

For a full schedule, more information and to register: cityofkyle.com/recreation/kyle-summer-camp.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Kids Obstacle Challenge

takes place June 1

Registration is open for the Kids Obstacle Challenge that will begin at 8:30 a.m. June 1 at Dripping Springs Ranch Park, 1042 Event Center Drive.

The event is for ages 5-16 and their parents with a 1½- to 2-mile course with 14 to 15 obstacles. The cost is $42-$49 through April 28 depending on which wave is run, and registrants can use the promo code BEBRAVE15 for 15 percent off. Parents run for free in family waves. Competitive, kids-only waves are also available.

For information and to register: kidsobstaclechallenge.com/austin.

ROUND ROCK

Garden Club sets

plant exchange Monday

The Round Rock Garden Club will have a meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Allen R. Baca Center, Building 2, 301 W. Bagdad Ave.

The club will host its semiannual plant exchange, where attendees can bring a plant to exchange with fellow gardeners. The club meets first Mondays and features different presentations, door prizes and refreshments each month and plant exchanges twice a year.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran Keith C. Carter of Georgetown turned 94 on Tuesday.

World War II veteran Dan R. Shelton of Rockport, formerly of Austin, turned 95 on Tuesday.

World War II veteran Thomas Hudgins of Georgetown turned 92 on Sunday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

