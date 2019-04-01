The day after David Whitley took office as Texas secretary of state on Dec. 17, he received a 49% pay raise thanks to his friend and political patron, Gov. Greg Abbott.

In a Dec. 18 letter to the Legislative Budget Board, the governor's chief of staff said Abbott was using his authority to immediately raise Whitley's annual salary to $197,415.

That's almost $64,500 more than the $132,924 paid to Rolando Pablos, the Abbott appointee who was secretary of state before Whitley.

The raise, revealed in a footnote in a Legislative Budget Board document as part of the current budget process, meant Whitley still took a pay cut from his $205,000 salary as the governor's deputy chief of staff — although the footnote said the letter was sent Dec. 8 instead of Dec. 18.

Whitley began working for Abbott in 2004 and spent almost four years as the then-attorney general's travel aide, driving Abbott across Texas and helping him move from automobile to wheelchair. Abbott and his wife, Cecilia, grew to consider Whitley almost part of their family, according to a recent Dallas Morning News profile of the secretary of state.

Abbott's office did not respond to a request for comment on Whitley's pay as secretary of state, Texas' chief elections officer and the governor's liaison on border affairs and Mexico.

After only 5½ weeks on the job, Whitley made national news when he announced that an investigation by his office had found 95,000 potential noncitizens who had registered to vote in violation of state law.

Whitley referred the list of names to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for investigation and possible prosecution.

Whitley also directed county elections officials to investigate the list of suspect voters, assuring them that the information was solid enough to mail letters giving the voters 30 days to prove their citizenship or be tossed off the roll of eligible voters.

"We believe the data we are providing can be acted on in nearly all circumstances," Whitley told county officials, noting that his office lacks the authority to investigate the registered voters.

Within days of Whitley's Jan. 25 announcement, however, flaws in the data became apparent, and about 25,000 of the flagged names were quickly determined to be naturalized citizens who were eligible to vote. Many county officials, frustrated with data they couldn't trust, slowed or halted their investigations.

Whitley and the state of Texas also were hit with three lawsuits from civil rights groups and naturalized voters, prompting a federal judge to issue a series of orders that effectively halted the investigation into suspect voters. The judge has not yet issued a final ruling, and lawyers for both sides were to meet privately Monday to continue discussions about possibly settling the lawsuits.

Whitley also ran into trouble in the Texas Senate, where he needs the votes of two-thirds of senators present to continue in the job beyond the May 27 end of the legislative session. All 12 Senate Democrats, critical of his handling of the citizenship investigation, have said they oppose his confirmation, enough to block it for the time being.

After a difficult confirmation hearing before the Senate Nominations Committee in early February, Whitley sent a letter to every member of the Legislature in which he admitted that more care should have been taken to ensure that citizens were removed from the list of suspect registered voters.

Abbott, however, continued to stand behind his nominee, taking several opportunities to blame Texas Department of Public Safety officials — including Director Steve McCraw — for providing Whitley's agency with faulty data.

One problem, DPS officials have said, was a miscommunication between agencies about the process DPS uses to verify citizenship.

Another shortcoming was in the data itself. DPS provided Whitley's agency with a list of more than 2 million people who were noncitizens, but in the country legally, when they applied for a state driver's license in the previous six years. When that list was compared to registered voters statewide, about 95,000 matches were found.

But the list of names from DPS included a significant number of people who had become naturalized citizens since applying for a license. Immigrants are not required to inform DPS if their citizenship status changes, leaving a gap in the data.