Interstate 35 (Travis County): The northbound left lane will be closed over Woodland Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between the Woodland exit and the following entrance ramp from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the Woodland exit (No. 232B) will also be closed. The northbound left lane and southbound left two lanes will be closed between Wonsley Drive and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between William Cannon and Foremost drives from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between the William Cannon exit and Boggy Creek Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Nelms Drive and Stassney Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Multiple closures on the southbound frontage road between St. Edwards Drive and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The new southbound entrance near Oltorf Street will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound left two lanes will be closed between Woodward and the Oltorf exit from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 290 will be closed through May.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Alternating closures on the frontage roads in both directions between Travis County and Bell County from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the frontage roads in both directions will be closed at County Road 305 in Jarrell through April.

U.S. 183: The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Interstate 35 and Carver Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays until further notice. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between U.S. 290 and Manor Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and the right turn lane at Manor Road will also be closed. One lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Springdale Road and U.S. 290 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The south-to-north turnaround at Manor Road will be closed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday. The northbound right lane will be closed between Texas 29 and Burnet County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reduced to one northbound lane between Manor/Springdale Road and U.S. 290 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, and 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. The northbound exit to U.S. 290 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, and 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday; exit at Springdale Road instead.

U.S. 290: The left lane on the westbound frontage road will be closed between Manchaca Road and Packsaddle Pass from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Texas 71: The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: Reduced to one southbound lane between U.S. 290 and FM 969 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane will be closed in both directions at Howard Lane from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Alternating closures in both directions either side of the Colorado River from U.S. 290 and Texas 71 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; closures will be northbound Monday and southbound Tuesday night. Alternating northbound closures starting south of Blue Bluff Road to south of U.S. 290 and Texas 71 from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevars): Alternating lane closures in both directions between South Bay Lane and Escarpment Boulevard on Texas 45 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Loop 275 (North Lamar Boulevard): The southbound right lane will be closed between Rutland Drive and Rundberg Lane from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

RM 1431: The right lane will be closed in both directions at Lake Crest Drive in Johnstown through April 12.

FM 734-Parmer Lane: Multiple closures in both directions under Texas 130 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

FM 969: The eastbound right lane will be closed between Oak Street and Blue Bluff Road through May. The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

RM 1431: The right lane will be closed in both directions at Lake Crest Drive in Jonestown through April 12.

FM 1626: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Lewis Lane and Bliss Spillar Road until further notice.

FM 1660: Reduced to one lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between County Road 163 and FM 3349 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through June.

RM 2222: The eastbound right lane will be closed between Sitio del Rio and McNeil Drive and from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Reduced to one lane in each direction between Sitio del Rio and McNeil Drive and from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday night.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): Reduced to one lane in each direction between Camp Craft Road and Westbank Drive from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

FM 2304 (Manchaca Road): Watch for workers on the northbound shoulder and right lane at locations between Regal Row and Ravenscroft Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Friday. Locations may change daily. The right lane will be closed as needed near Regal Row and near Ravenscroft Drive.

FM 3177 (Decker Lane): Watch for crews working on the southbound right shoulder between Larical Trail and Mayview Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through May.

Boyce Lane: Closed at Harris Branch until June.

Del Monte Street: Limited to northbound traffic only between Montopolis Drive and Saxon Lane from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Friday. Detour via Crumley Street.

Fenelon Drive: Closed at Interstate 35 from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Friday. Detour via Rutherford Lane or Hermitage Drive.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Howard Lane: Alternating lanes closed in both directions under Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Closed under Texas 130 from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through April. Detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 through April. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 at 9 p.m. Friday until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 through April.

Ribelin Ranch Drive: The southbound right lane and turn lane at RM 2222 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

St. Johns Avenue: Reduced to one lane each way across Interstate 35 until further notice.

TechniCenter Drive: Closed east of U.S. 183 until April 20. Posted detour via Central Avenue.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Bolm Road.

William Cannon Drive: The westbound right turn lane will be closed at Interstate 35 through April 19.