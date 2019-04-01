A witness testified Monday that he saw a fatal shooting and the argument between strangers that preceded it in a Round Rock convenience store in February 2017.

John Ammon, 43, was killed Feb. 8, 2017, outside the Wag-A-Bag at Old Settlers Boulevard and Sunrise Road. Kendrick Newman, 42, is charged with murder, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

Clayton Maddux said Monday during the first day of Newman's murder trial that after he walked into the Wag-A-Bag that day, he saw Newman place a bottle of water on the checkout counter as if he were cutting to the front of the line in which Ammon was standing.

Ammon told Newman that a line had already formed and Newman replied that he was not bothering Ammon, Maddux said. Ammon then picked up Newman's bottle of water and threw it across the store, Maddux said.

Newman told him to go pick up the bottle and Ammon refused, Maddux said. Newman then said, "Go pick up my water, peckerwood," Maddux testified. Ammon replied, "Peckerwood? We're not in prison," Maddux said.

Maddux said it seemed as if Ammon and Newman were getting ready to fight. "Kendrick kept touching his right pocket, which made me uncomfortable, so I left," he said. Maddux testified that after he got back inside his car, he looked up and saw Newman and Kendrick coming out the front door.

Maddux testified that he was starting his car when he looked up again and saw Newman getting off the hood of a car as if he had been shoved onto it and that Ammon was standing with his fists raised as if he were going to fight. Maddux said he then heard gunshots and saw Ammon collapse forward before Maddux drove away.

"I just saw a guy empty a clip into another at point-blank range," Maddux said. "I was pretty freaked out."

Defense attorney Lytza Rojas said to Maddux during cross-examination that Maddux had not written in his initial statement to police that Newman called Ammon a "peckerwood" inside the store. "You just happened to remember that two years later?" Rojas asked Maddux. "It was much sooner," Maddux replied.

Another witness, Karina Valeriano, also testified Monday that she was in her car at an intersection near the convenience store when she saw one man shoot another and then saw the man who was shot fall to the ground. "The shooter threw something that I thought was the gun down at (Ammon), and proceeded to kick him in the abdomen area," Valeriano said.

She identified Newman as the shooter and said he rode away on a bicycle.

During opening statements Monday, Rojas said Newman was defending himself from Ammon's erratic and irrational behavior. Ammon was drunk and on medication when he began staring at Newman as soon as Newman walked into the store, Rojas said.

She said the jury would see a video of what happened, and that the video would show Newman backing out of the store and Ammon charging toward him, Rojas said.

Newman was attacked, “plain and simple,” and was doing the only thing he could to reasonably protect himself “against an erratic and drunk bully who kept coming and coming," she said.