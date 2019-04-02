A 5-year-old girl who was injured in hit-and-run crash in Southeast Austin in March has died, according to Austin police.

Illianna Martinez was pronounced dead at the Dell Children’s Medical Center on March 30, police said. On March 21, Martinez was riding in a Toyota Venza on Palo Blanco Lane preparing to turn onto Teri Road around 7:40 a.m. when a 2013 Dodge Ram slammed into the left side of the vehicle.

After the impact. Two people who were in the truck ran away. Martinez’s parents received minor injuries in the crash as well.

At the time, police said they believed they knew who the occupants of the Ram were, but it was unclear whether they had been arrested on Tuesday.

Austin police are still investigating the crash, and ask anyone with information to contact the department’s vehicular homicide unit at 512-974-5594.

